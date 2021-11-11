Blood drives added to address shortage

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center has announced three new blood drives. The local blood supply has been low for many months, and these drives offer an opportunity to save a life.

The local drives include:

• Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence. To make an appointment for this blood drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code EH25.

• Sunday, Nov. 14, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. To make an appointment for this blood drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code TP5S.

• Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. To make an appointment for this blood drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code VN.

Each donor at these blood drives will be entered into a drawing to win a Chiefs fan pack including four tickets and parking to the Chiefs Dec. 12 game against the Raiders plus a $200 gift card to Rally House!

For further information or questions, call Dawn E