Blue Springs South High School Junior ROTC competitors remember a close friend

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Inspired by a late teammate, members of the Blue Springs South High School Junior ROTC program honored 2020 graduate Perry Hunt with a second-place finish at the Raider National Championships in Molena, Ga.

Raider Competitions are athletic competitions held at Junior ROTC programs around the world. Events take place outdoors and usually consist of individual strength tests (push-ups, tire-drag, an obstacle course), distance team running events, first-aid events, and some form of rope bridge construction and crossing.

Col. Stan Cole, who is in charge of the Blue Springs South program, said his team tied Junction City for first place with 13 points.

"The scores are tallied by placement in each event," Cole said. "We had a second in the rope bridge, second in the physical team test, fourth in the 5K, and fifth in the gauntlet for a total of 13. Junction City had a first, fourth, second, and sixth – also for a total of 13. The tiebreaker was the number of event wins, so Junction City had one and we didn't have any.”

"I am so proud of our competitors and think it is wonderful they dedicated their season and this national championship to Perry. He was a young man who had a great impact on many people."

Hunt, who died after graduating last year, served as an inspiration to his cadet teammates during his four years with the Junior ROTC program. Cadet Colonel Claire Hicks and Cadet Senior Master Sargent C.W. Hensley said this year's event was the perfect moment to compete for something more than a trophy.

"When we decided to dedicate our season to Perry," Hicks said, "it didn't just mean we were going after trophies or wins. It meant to dedicate our practices and our meets to each other.”

"Perry's death was a slap of reality to many of us, because we had not felt the loss of a good friend or brother.”

"We hadn't realized just how valuable the relationships we had made were, until Perry's death. He was the definition of what being a good human being is. He was the one who paid for the person behind him in the line at a store, the one who held the door at the movies and walked in last. He was the one who made everyone on our Raiders team feel needed and wanted.”

"As a Raider commander now, I try to live by the saying, 'You are fully known, deeply loved and simply never alone.’”

Hensley feels the same way.

"This competition and our Junior ROTC program means everything to me," Hensley said. "We lost Perry, but we have been able to honor him in a special way this season. He will always be a part of our program because he will always be in our hearts."