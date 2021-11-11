The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 21 assists active-duty families: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion Post, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. The post is collecting new (with tags) clothing for men, women, and children (all sizes) and toys for children, and gift cards. These items will be provided to service personnel, and their families, currently serving in the 442nd Fighter Wing, which just returned from Afghanistan. The post will be open to receive these items on from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Dec. 3. For further information, call Tom Tanner, 816-373-0221.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Independence Square lighting: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Singers, dancers and more as the Christmas decorations are illuminated. Bring a chair and enjoy the fun. Kurt Graham, director of the Truman Library, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be there. The lighting will include the lights at the Holiday Forest at Hiram Young Park and the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at the Uptown Market.,

A new Truman statue – “Captain Truman,” created by Byron Constance of Independence – will be unveiled.

Bring a new toy to help the Community Services League brighten the holidays of local children.

“Crimes of the Heart” – 7:30 to 10 p.m., auditorium at Miller Theatres, 1901 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. A play presented by the Blue Springs City Theatre on Nov. 12 to 14 and 19 to 21. Tickets are available at Millertheatres.com/showtimes. For more information, visit https://bluespringscitytheatre.com/upcoming-events-%26-tickets

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Autumn Architecture Tour: 10 a.m.; meet in front of the Truman Visitors and Ticketing Center at Truman Road and Main Street. The topic is “Urban Renewal and its Impacts on our Built Environment.” This walking tour will be less than two miles. The event is free and it held rain or shine.

Baby Grace Diaper Drive: Baby Grace provides clothing, diapers and more, without charge, to families with children up to age 5. Distributions Saturday are set for:

• Buckner Baby Grace, Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson, Buckner, 9 to 11 a.m. (diapers).

• Independence Baby Grace, Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1800 S. Northern, Independence, 10 to 12 a.m. (diapers and Christmas items).

• Kansas City Baby Grace, Trinity United Methodist Church, 620 E. Armour, Kansas City, 2 to 4 p.m. (diapers).

Food on the Missouri Frontier at Fort Osage: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 105 Osage, Sibley, Mo. Experience the sights and smells of Missouri’s historic foods. Fort Osage staff will prepare early 19th century foods and beverages using methods of the period. Visitors will learn how people preserved food for the long winter and will take home some recipes for historic foods. Admission fees are from $4 to $8 per person.