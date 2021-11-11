Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Mr. Goodcents Deli Fresh and Subs: 3801 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 2.

• Multiple non-food contact surfaces noted not free from accumulation of soil. Surfaces such as the sides, doors, door handles, interior of coolers and shelving.

• Area around nozzles on soda machine noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Dutzel’s Catering: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 28. No violations found.

Que Tal Pollo: 1509 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 2.

• Prep coolers interiors and exteriors dirty with buildup and grime.

• Soda gun nozzle dirty with buildup.

Arcoiris Botanero: 11716 E. 23rd St., inspected Nov. 2.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Corrected Nov. 2.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Tape holding grill on Coca Cola cooler.

• Food and food products not properly stored in dry storage areas. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination for the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

McDonald’s: 4226 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 4.

• Microwave is dirty with buildup and debris.

Ernestos KC: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Nov. 3. No violations found.

Long John Silver's/A & W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 4.

• Equipment not in good repair. Soda machine has gasket hanging out.

• Light bulbs noted not shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Ceilings dirty with buildup in kitchen. Vinyl on multiple booths torn.

• Food being stored on floor of freezer.

• Prep coolers exteriors dirty with buildup and grime.

Culinary Innovations: 19600 E. 39th St., inspected Nov. 4. No violations found.