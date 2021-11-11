Man dead in shooting in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence police are investigating a double shooting early Thursday that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Pleasant Street, in a residential neighborhood a couple blocks north of the Truman Library. According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head and the woman with a non-life-threatening wound. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's name or any possible suspect information.