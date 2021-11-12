Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Autumn Architecture Tour: 10 a.m.; meet in front of the Truman Visitors and Ticketing Center at Truman Road and Main Street. The topic is “Urban Renewal and its Impacts on our Built Environment.” This walking tour will be less than two miles. The event is free and it held rain or shine.

Community Blood Center blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 18011 Bass Pro Dr., Independence. To make an appointment for this blood drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code EH25.

Baby Grace Diaper Drive: Baby Grace provides clothing, diapers and more, without charge, to families with children up to age 5. Distributions Saturday are set for:

• Buckner Baby Grace, Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson, Buckner, 9 to 11 a.m. (diapers).

• Independence Baby Grace, Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1800 S. Northern, Independence, 10 to 12 a.m. (diapers and Christmas items).

• Kansas City Baby Grace, Trinity United Methodist Church, 620 E. Armour, Kansas City, 2 to 4 p.m. (diapers).

Food on the Missouri Frontier at Fort Osage: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 105 Osage, Sibley, Mo. Experience the sights and smells of Missouri’s historic foods. Fort Osage staff will prepare early 19th century foods and beverages using methods of the period. Visitors will learn how people preserved food for the long winter and will take home some recipes for historic foods. Admission fees are from $4 to $8 per person.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Open to the public. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with free line dance lessons at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Food, beverages, and snacks are available. The Reddymen Band will provide music. For further information, call 816-373-0221.

“Crimes of the Heart” – 7:30 to 10 p.m., auditorium at Miller Theatres, 1901 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. A play presented by the Blue Springs City Theatre Nov. 13 and 14 and 19 to 21. Tickets are available at Millertheatres.com/showtimes. For more information, visit https://bluespringscitytheatre.com/upcoming-events-%26-tickets

Gerald Dickens performances: This weekend, Gerald Dickens, great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will perform two one-man shows: “A Christmas Carol” and “The Signalman.” Dickens, a professional actor in England, has come to Jackson County to present his one-man show, A Christmas Carol, for several years. He has now added a new show, “The Signalman.”

“A Christmas Carol” will be presented this weekend as follows:

•Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Liberty Performing Arts Theatre, 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty.

• Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m., Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence.

• Sunday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Colbern Road Library Center, 1000 N.E. Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit.

“The Signalman” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence.

Advance registration is required to attend any of the performances by visiting mymcpl.org/Events and signing up to attend.

SUNDAY

Community Blood Center blood drive: 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. To make an appointment for this blood drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code TP5S.

TUESDAY

Blue Springs Chapter D.A.R. meeting: 5:30 p.m. hospitality and 6 p.m. meeting and program, the Emerald Room, 800 S.W. Outer Road, Blue Springs. The program this week will be presented by Dorinda Nicholson and will discuss the attack at Pearl Harbor. For further information, contact Dr. Mary Neubauer at drsneubauer@sbcglobal.net or 816-305-7917.