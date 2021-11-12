Tough break for local schools

Jeff Fox

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 8-13, 1971:

• “LEVY SOUNDLY REJECTED” – The Independence Board of Education’s 95-cent levy increase proposal was voted down for a third time this year Tuesday, the most resounding defeat, by the largest turnout of voters ever for a school election.

In a meeting following the election when the returns were certified, the board voted to reopen the schools on Monday, Nov. 15, using state funds due Dec. 15 for that payroll period.

• “SOME VOTERS CITE ‘INTIMIDATION’ FOR LEVY DEFEAT” – Independence schools will remain closed until Nov. 15 because voters Tuesday apparently believed they were being intimidated by the school board.

Many voters, complaining that they were being taxed to death, said they voted against the school levy because they considered the school closing a pressure tactic by the board.

“I felt the shutdown was blackmail prior to the levy election,” said Paul Burns, local businessman. “I voted against the levy because of pressure rather than policy.”

“I think this is a forced issue and the school board is completely out of line,” said Paul C. Hardy, retired businessman, as he left a polling place Tuesday. Hardy added that his school taxes are now $188 and the levy increase would raise them to more than $200.

• “ANOTHER CABLE TV PUSH MADE HERE” – The city council was told Monday night that a federal takeover of cable television is imminent, and was urged to consider a proposal for a cable TV system here before proposed federal policy becomes effective.

Alan Slayton, attorney for Jackson County Cable System, reiterated the firm’s officer that it would not be an exclusive franchise and the cost to the user, although it could change, would be $5.25 a month initially. One channel would be for time and weather, one channel would be for local programming by the cable company, one channel could be used by the city, and three channels would be available to schools. In addition, seven commercial and public channels would be available.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 7-12, 1921:

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Armistice Day may be observed Friday, November 11, the nation over. From 11:45 till noon the anniversary of the war’s close, will be heralded by ringing of bells while from 12 to 12:02 all industry the nation over will be halted, while the nations join in silent prayer against a repetition of such a tragedy as the World War. A program of the day will be completed by the burial of the unknown dead solider in Arlington National Cemetery, near Washington.

• “FOR SOLDIER MEMORIAL” – Independence within a year may have under construction a combination soldier memorial, community house and children’s playground. The matter was discussed last night by Tirey J. Ford Post, American Legion at its Armistice Day Dinner.

“We should have a building in which large assemblies may be held and which will be for the general use of the town,” said Councilman Roger Sermon. “This would make a fitting memorial to the soldiers and be of use to all the people of the town.”

• “VACCINATION” (an editorial) – Vaccination has saved millions from contagious and infectious disease. It is accepted as the most effectual means of preventing smallpox – accepted by physicians and the public alike. When we think of its almost universal use in this respect, it is hard to realize that not that many years ago vaccination was an unpopular and much-doubted method of combatting disease.