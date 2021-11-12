Man wounded in Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

Independence police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday morning at the Hawthorne Place Apartments.

Officers were called about 8:40 a.m. Friday to the 16900 block of East Fifth Street North, in the housing complex near Missouri 291 and U.S. 24, and found a man outside who had been shot several times, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they had no suspect information to release as of noon Friday. Anyone with information about the incident should call the IPD tips line at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.