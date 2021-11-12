One dies in wreck in Independence

By The Examiner staff

A single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Independence killed the driver, and police continue to investigate the incident.

The crash happened about 1:40 a.m. Friday, on Lee's Summit Road at Kiger Road, near the Midwest Genealogy Center. According to police, the southbound vehicle left the road, hit a tree and rolled over into a ravine. The driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scene, police said.