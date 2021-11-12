Two William Chrisman High School students honors by Independence Rotary

The Examiner

Ralph Covington II and Kiersten Playter were selected as the William Chrisman Rotary Students of the Month.

Ralph has participated in multiple sports during his high school years: football, baseball, track and soccer. In addition, Ralph has won the McCoy Award for academic excellence.

Outside of school, Ralph has worked at Worlds of Fun. He has also played for the K.C. Yankees baseball team and has participated in the youth praise worship team at Sheffield Family Life Center. He has volunteered during charity events with the KC Black Chamber of Commerce, attended the Kansas City Bears vs. Bulls Youth Money Camp, and participated with the Boys and Girls Club.

After high school, Ralph hopes to attend college to major in finance. He would also like to pursue a career in professional sports.

Ralph is the son of Ralph and Angela Covington.

Kiersten has participated in sports including the school tennis, swimming and track and field teams. She has also competed in the Scholars’ Bowl, student council, the A+ National Honors Society, French Club, French Honors Society and has received the McCoy Award for academic excellence.

Outside of school, Kiersten participates in swimming competitions and has worked as a life guard at the Henley Aquatic Center.

After high school, Kiersten hopes to attend Kansas State University to major in horticulture.

Kiersten is the daughter of Christy and Brett Playter.