Senior center meals

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Nov. 15.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Cottage pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple/Mandarin mix and wheat dinner roll.

• Tuesday: Rice-and-bean casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wheat bread.

• Wednesday: Beef patty, salad with tomato and carrots, sweet potato wedges, whole grain hamburger bun, banana.

• Thursday: Diced and seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, salad with tomato and carrots, stewed apples, whole wheat tortilla, chuckwagon corn.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, white cake and strawberry ice cream.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Ham and beans, mixed veggies, cornbread, tropical fruit.

• Tuesday: Chicken a la king, steamed cabbage, stewed tomatoes, strawberries and pineapple.

• Wednesday: Beef tips with peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh apple.

• Thursday: Breakfast pie, spring mix with tomatoes, pickled beets, fresh orange.

• Friday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry relish, stuffing, pumpkin pie.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Riblets, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, dessert.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Taco salad, spiced apples, dessert.

• Thursday: Smothered burgers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Apricot pork, wild rice, carrots, dessert.