Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include the following:

Luff Elementary School: 3700 S. Delaware St., inspected Nov. 4. No violations found.

M.I.C. Nutrition: 17911 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 3.

• Individual, disposable paper towels not at each hand sink. Corrected. Nov. 3.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 2.

• No employee on duty or on staff with an Independence food manager card. Per city ordinance, there must be at least one person on duty at all times with this card. All managers and shift supervisors must schedule a time to take the managers’ test prior to Nov. 16.

• These were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris: lids of steam unit found with dried food debris; oven door and shelf beneath grill found dirty; lower shelf of small stainless steel table found dirty.

• Four employees must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a coy to the restaurant by Nov. 16 or they will be removed from schedule.

Shawarmar: 20130 Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 2. No violations found.

Ranchero’s Mexican Food: 17106 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 2.

• Interior of microwave oven noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Utensils not properly stored between use. Tongs found stored in sugar with handles in contact with sugar.

Comfort Suites: 19751 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 1. Health Code violations found:

• Wallpaper found peeling beneath window and in front of tub in room 215. •Wallpaper found peeling beneath window in room 212.

• Window ledge dirty in room 216.

• Air handler filters found dirty. Also mold-like substance found in tub caulking in room 217.

• Mold-like substance found in tub caulking in room 106.