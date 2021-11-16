Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Hardee’s: 17701 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 1.

• Potentially hazardous foods on the make table were not labeled to indicate a time that is four hours past the time they were removed from temperature control.

• Sliced onions found on make table at 50.6 degrees F. Onions were disposed of since they were not labeled to indicate what time they had been removed from temperature control.

• Heavy crumbs found on crumb tray of bun toaster.

• Lid of drop freezer found dirty.

• Shelf beneath bun toaster found with trash, unnecessary items and food debris.

• Fry rack found heavily soiled.

• Shelf and containers beneath chicken breading station found dirty.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary

1. Floor beneath fryer oil containers found with dirty and debris.

2. Dirty and debris found on floor of utility room and dry stock area.

3. Floor of walk-in cooler found with food debris and food splash.

4. Wall behind shake syrups found with syrup splash.

• Inspection display and correction of violations timeline must be posted for easy public viewing. Inspection report not posted.

• Health permit must be posted for easy public viewing.

• Four managers must obtain an Independence food manager card and provide a copy to restaurant by Nov. 15

• Twelve crew members must obtain a valid food handler card by Nov. 15 and provide a copy to the restaurant. All missing cards must be emailed to the Health Department by Nov. 16.