Man sentenced for threats to Cleaver and fellow congressman

By The Examiner staff

A southwest Missouri man is to spend more than two years in prison for threatening two members of Congress, including U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II.

Kenneth Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to two years and six months in federal prison without parole, after he pleaded guilty in June to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials. He admitted that he left a threatening voicemail Jan. 7, the day after the U.S. Capitol riot, with Cleaver's Independence office.

Cleaver, D-Kansas City, has represented Missouri's Fifth Congressional District since 2005. The district includes most of Kansas City, much of Eastern Jackson County and three counties to the east.

According to court documents, in Hubert used a racial slur, curse words and said, among other things, “How about a noose around his neck?”

Hubert also admitted to threatening U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee in May 2019. He called Cohen's Washington, D.C., office and told a staff member he “has a noose with the congressman’s name on it” and planned to “put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck.”

Marionville is between Springfield and Joplin – far from Cleaver’s district. Cohen, a Democrat, represents the most southwest corner of Tennessee, including most of Memphis.

According to court documents, Hubert made several other threats from 2014 to Jan. 6, 2021, including threats on Jan. 6 to the Missouri Democratic Party, which related to the fatal U.S. Capitol riot. Hubert also threatened President Barack Obama and the Council of American-Islamic Relations as part of a pattern of threats to minorities, groups advocating for minorities and certain religious beliefs, and members of a specific political party. Despite law enforcement telling him several times to stop these types of communications, Hubert continued to make threats.