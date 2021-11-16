Rowland makes run for Independence mayor official

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

State Representative Rory Rowland declared this week that he will run for mayor of Independence in 2022.

Rowland, who has represented the House District 29 in the center of the city since 2015, had indicated in the summer he would run for mayor when he filed an amended statement of organization for his campaign with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

“This wasn’t my idea,” Rowland said at the time. “I was happy to finish my term as state rep. A bunch of people asked me to consider it, and I’ve thought about it and am trying to find out if I’d be a viable candidate.”

In a release this week, Rowland said too many people “see a cloud of corruption hanging over the city,” referring to a reported FBI investigation that includes a couple of power utility projects; no charges have yet come from any investigation.

In the summer, Rowland said crime, homelessness, high utility rates and various Power and Light issues were been among citizen concerns he heard during his canvassing. He added that he supported Mayor Eileen Weir in both prior elections, though it wouldn’t be good to have an uncontested mayoral race two straight times.

Rowland is one of six candidates, including Weir, who have filed paperwork for the mayoral race. Other candidates are Council Member Brice Stewart, Colleen Huff, Kenneth Love and Holmes Osborne.

The deadline to submit signatures to be on next year’s ballot is Nov. 24. As of Monday, only Rowland had not filed with the city.