Speed likely a factor in fatal crash in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Police have identified an Independence man as the victim in a fatal traffic crash last week.

John D. Bright, 48, died from a single-vehicle crash that happened about 1:40 a.m., Nov. 12, on Lee's Summit Road at Kiger Road, near the Midwest Genealogy Center. According to police, Bright's vehicle left the road, hit a tree and rolled over into a ravine. Bright was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said, and he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, though police said high speed appears to be a significant factor.