Blue Springs police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Armed disturbance
• 12:30 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. 8th St.
Assault
• 9:37 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Check welfare
• 1:38 p.m., 2100 block of S.E. Hemlock
Confined animal
• 12:03 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Dr.
Dead animal
• 7:40 a.m., S.W. Keystone Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:18 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Physical disturbance
• 8:02 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Prisoner detail transport
• 3:09 p.m., N.W. 15th Road and N.W. R.D. Mize
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Locust Dr.
• 1:58 a.m., 1700 block of N.W. 9th St.
• 7:09 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Stealing
• 8 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 18th St.
• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Devonshire Pl.
• 3 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.
• 10 p.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Ct.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 8:11 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Warrant
• 6:27 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Confined animal
• 8:12 a.m., 3400 block of N.W. Duncan Road
Hit and run
• 4:38 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:34 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. South Outher Road
• 5:31 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 6:07 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Private property tow
• 12:56 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 3:23 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Stealing
• 2:16 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Verbal disturbance
• 9:37 p.m., 300 block of N.W. 22nd St. Terr.
Warrant
• 9:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 12:46 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.