Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 3 

Armed disturbance 

• 12:30 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. 8th St.  

Assault 

• 9:37 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Check welfare 

• 1:38 p.m., 2100 block of S.E. Hemlock 

Confined animal 

• 12:03 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Dr.  

Dead animal 

• 7:40 a.m., S.W. Keystone Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:18 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Physical disturbance 

• 8:02 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Prisoner detail transport 

• 3:09 p.m., N.W. 15th Road and N.W. R.D. Mize 

Property damage 

• 12 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Locust Dr. 

• 1:58 a.m., 1700 block of N.W. 9th St.  

• 7:09 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Stealing 

• 8 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 18th St.  

• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Devonshire Pl. 

• 3 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.  

• 10 p.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Ct. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 8:11 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Warrant 

• 6:27 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Thursday, Nov. 4 

Confined animal 

• 8:12 a.m., 3400 block of N.W. Duncan Road 

Hit and run 

• 4:38 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 11:34 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. South Outher Road 

• 5:31 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 6:07 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Private property tow 

• 12:56 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr. 

• 3:23 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Stealing 

• 2:16 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 9:37 p.m., 300 block of N.W. 22nd St. Terr. 

Warrant 

• 9:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 12:46 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  