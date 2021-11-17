Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches: 3601 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 2.

• Personal food and drink found being stored above customer food inside of walk-in cooler. Corrected Nov. 2

• Rear hand sink found being used to clean tea filter. Corrected Nov. 2

Domino's Pizza: 3709 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 2.

Store was closed by the Independence Health Department due to unsanitary conditions on Nov. 2.

• Barrel of flour found with black particles of debris in it.

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing.

• Hand washing sink must be accessible to employees at all times. Hand sink in food prep areas found clogged with dark brown liquid.

• Large amount of garbage found building up in walk-in cooler and storage areas.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. All floors and walls found heavily soiled with food debris and litter.

• Food not properly stored in cooler.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings.

• Containers of dough found uncovered and sitting in the open, by walk-in cooler.

• Multiple food contact surfaces and utensils noted not being kept clean.

• Multiple non-food contact surfaces of equipment found heavily soiled:

1. Doors and handles of coolers.

2. Inside of coolers and freezers.

3. Shelving.

4. Door seals.

5. Outside surfaces of sinks.

6. Legs and caster wheels of equipment.

• Wiping cloths were not properly used. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer.

• Both hand sinks found heavily soiled and not being used properly.