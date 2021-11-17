Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Chick-Fil-A: 951 N.E. Coronado Dive, inspected Oct. 20.

• The swing door had a buildup of food residue. Correct all violations by Dec. 19.

Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 20.

• Observed frozen condensation along the opening and fans to the reach-in freezer.

• Aluminum foil was used to cover flour container.

• Vent covers above vats and cook top had accumulation of grease and dust buildup.

• Scoops in flour sugar and corn meal with handles touching food.

• Observed toxin stored above clean dishes. Corrected on site. All chemicals were removed from the shelf and placed on the chemical shelf.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.

Parkway Senior Living Center (Assisted Living): 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 20. No violations found.

Fazoli’s: 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 20.

• Walls by the ice machine had accumulation of debris.

• Walls by the sink area had accumulation of food debris and black buildup.

• Walls around the mop sink had accumulation of brownish residue.

• Floor drains had buildup of food debris and black buildup.

• Shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of white buildup.

• Lid to boiling pot was stored on top of the trash can. Corrected on site. Lid was washed, rinsed and sanitized.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.