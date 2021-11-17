Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Chick-Fil-A: 951 N.E. Coronado Dive, inspected Oct. 20.
• The swing door had a buildup of food residue. Correct all violations by Dec. 19.
Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 20.
• Observed frozen condensation along the opening and fans to the reach-in freezer.
• Aluminum foil was used to cover flour container.
• Vent covers above vats and cook top had accumulation of grease and dust buildup.
• Scoops in flour sugar and corn meal with handles touching food.
• Observed toxin stored above clean dishes. Corrected on site. All chemicals were removed from the shelf and placed on the chemical shelf.
• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.
Parkway Senior Living Center (Assisted Living): 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 20. No violations found.
Fazoli’s: 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 20.
• Walls by the ice machine had accumulation of debris.
• Walls by the sink area had accumulation of food debris and black buildup.
• Walls around the mop sink had accumulation of brownish residue.
• Floor drains had buildup of food debris and black buildup.
• Shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of white buildup.
• Lid to boiling pot was stored on top of the trash can. Corrected on site. Lid was washed, rinsed and sanitized.
• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.