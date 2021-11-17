Two blood drives Friday in Eastern Jackson County
The Community Blood Center has scheduled two blood drives Friday in an effort to make sure sufficient blood and blood products are available in the area:
• Independence Uptown Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code VN. Each donor at this blood drive will be entered into a drawing to win a Chiefs fan pack including four tickets and parking to the Chiefs Dec. 12 game against the Raiders plus a $200 gift card to Rally House. For further information or questions, call Dawn Eblen at 816-968-4446.
• Church of the Resurrection: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., 601 N.E. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/groups and use the group code CORB. For further information or questions, call Betty Witt at 816-582-7809.