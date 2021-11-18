Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Friday, Nov. 5 

Assault 

• 6:02 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St. 

• 6:03 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Fraud 

• 10:54 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:08 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 7:46 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 7:15 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Sex offense 

• 3:13 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing 

• 8:07 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40 

• 9:48 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Warrant 

• 8:46 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

• 4:59 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 6:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Saturday, Nov. 6 

Burglary 

• 9:30 p.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Missing person 

• 6:30 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. Willow Brook Dr.  

Property damage 

• 6.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S. 

Stealing 

• 1:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 6:43 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Traffic stops 

• 6:55 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

• 7:09 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 8:52 p.m., 3300 N.W. Jefferson St. (2) 

Verbal disturbance 

• 5:23 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. White Oak Lane 

Warrant 

• 3:03 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  