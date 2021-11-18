Blue Springs police reports
Friday, Nov. 5
Assault
• 6:02 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
• 6:03 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Fraud
• 10:54 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:08 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 7:46 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 7:15 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Sex offense
• 3:13 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 8:07 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
• 9:48 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Warrant
• 8:46 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 4:59 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 6:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Burglary
• 9:30 p.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Missing person
• 6:30 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. Willow Brook Dr.
Property damage
• 6.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.
Stealing
• 1:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6:43 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Traffic stops
• 6:55 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40
• 7:09 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 8:52 p.m., 3300 N.W. Jefferson St. (2)
Verbal disturbance
• 5:23 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. White Oak Lane
Warrant
• 3:03 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.