The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Blood drives: The Community Blood Center has scheduled two blood drives today in an effort to make sure that sufficient blood and blood products are available in the area:

• Independence Uptown Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code VN. Each donor at this blood drive will be entered into a drawing to win a Chiefs fan pack including four tickets and parking to the Chiefs Dec. 12 game against the Raiders plus a $200 gift card to Rally House. For further information or questions, call Dawn Eblen at 816-968-4446.

• Church of the Resurrection: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., 601 N.E. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/groups and use the group code CORB. For further information or questions, call Betty Witt at 816-582-7809.

Full Moon Hike: 6 p.m., Little Blue Trace Trail at U.S. 24, sponsored by George Owens Nature Park. Directions: The trailhead is south of U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The intersection is difficult to see, but look for a green “Old Lexington Road” street sign and follow Old Lexington across the railroad tracks. You will then have arrived. Reservations are $5 per person over the age of 2, due when reservations are made by calling 816-325-7115.

WEEKEND

39th Annual Best Little Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence. Free. More than 100 booths with original arts and crafts.

Vaile Mansion Family Christmas Photos: Friday through Sunday, the Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty St., Independence. The cost is $75 for a 30-minute photo session. To schedule a session, visit https://www.vailemansion.org/christmas-photos. Your photo will be taken in a beautifully decorated parlor.