Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

Miller Theatres Blue Springs 8: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 23. 

• Noticed that outside of the slushies ice machine had a black buildup on the knobs. 

• Noticed that the mustard dispenser had ketchup buildup on the outside. 

• Mini fridge had yellow stains at the bottom in the inside. 

• Ice machine had black buildup inside the plastic cover. Corrected on site. 

• Floors inside move theater 4 and 6 were sticky. 

Xpress Mart Blue Springs: 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 25. 

• Hand sink in the back did not reach 100 degrees F. Repeat violation. 

• Vent covers had accumulation of dust buildup in the walk-in cooler. 

• Bags of ice were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. 

• Ice machine had accumulation of black buildup inside. Re-inspection required. 

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19. 

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn: 901 N.W. Jefferson Ct., inspected Oct. 25. No violations found. 

Wendy’s: 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 26. 

• Three-compartment sink sanitizer was not working. Corrected. Manager fixed the sanitizer dispenser. 

Motel 6: 3400 W. Jefferson, inspected Oct. 26. No violations found. 

La Quinta Inn & Suites: 3402 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Oct. 26. No violations found. 

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 27. 

• The floor in the online grocery pickup freezer has a buildup of debris and trash. 

• The dairy cooler floor has a buildup of debris and dried spilled milk. 

• The shelving in the produce section has a buildup of debris. 

• The fan covers in the bakery freezer have a buildup of dust. 

• The inside of the dish machine has a light-colored residue inside and on the door. 

• The heat sanitizing dish machine is not reaching 160 degrees F. Re-inspection required. 

• Correct all violations by Dec. 18.  