Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Miller Theatres Blue Springs 8: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 23.

• Noticed that outside of the slushies ice machine had a black buildup on the knobs.

• Noticed that the mustard dispenser had ketchup buildup on the outside.

• Mini fridge had yellow stains at the bottom in the inside.

• Ice machine had black buildup inside the plastic cover. Corrected on site.

• Floors inside move theater 4 and 6 were sticky.

Xpress Mart Blue Springs: 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 25.

• Hand sink in the back did not reach 100 degrees F. Repeat violation.

• Vent covers had accumulation of dust buildup in the walk-in cooler.

• Bags of ice were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

• Ice machine had accumulation of black buildup inside. Re-inspection required.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn: 901 N.W. Jefferson Ct., inspected Oct. 25. No violations found.

Wendy’s: 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 26.

• Three-compartment sink sanitizer was not working. Corrected. Manager fixed the sanitizer dispenser.

Motel 6: 3400 W. Jefferson, inspected Oct. 26. No violations found.

La Quinta Inn & Suites: 3402 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Oct. 26. No violations found.

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 27.

• The floor in the online grocery pickup freezer has a buildup of debris and trash.

• The dairy cooler floor has a buildup of debris and dried spilled milk.

• The shelving in the produce section has a buildup of debris.

• The fan covers in the bakery freezer have a buildup of dust.

• The inside of the dish machine has a light-colored residue inside and on the door.

• The heat sanitizing dish machine is not reaching 160 degrees F. Re-inspection required.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 18.