Blood is short, and donations are needed

By The Examiner staff

The Red Cross is scheduling blood drives in this area to ensure that necessary blood and blood products will be available during a possible spike in flu or COVID. 

Schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-Red CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Local blood drives are as follows: 

• Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yard Baseball Club, 1460 N.W. Olympic Drive, Grain Valley. 

• Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 27610 E. Wyatt, Blue Springs.  

• Nov. 23: 12 to 5 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 27610 E. Wyatt, Blue Springs and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. 

• Nov. 26: 12 to 5 p.m., Epic Sports Lodge, 19310 E. 50th Terrace, Independence. 