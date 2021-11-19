Community calendar

The Examiner

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Discover Nature, Naturalist Trail Time: 1 to 3 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This is a walk-in event, so no registration is required. Meet the naturalist on the Missouri Tree trail for an up-close look at some of nature’s marvels. Trail pop-ups include skins, skulls, Missouri’s mighty birds and trees.

39th Annual Best Little Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. This show will be held at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence. They will be more than 100 booths on 4 floors. These booths will offer original arts and crafts. Free entry and free parking.

Pie Day at Missouri Town 1855: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 8010 East Park Road, Lee’s Summit. Entry cost is $7 for adults and $4 for seniors and youth. Visit our historic kitchens and learn all about the techniques that went into making delicious tasty treats a century ago. For further information, call 816-229-8980 or 816-5224-8770 or missouritown@jacksongov.org.

Full moon hike: 6 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Reservations are $5 per person over the age of 2, due when reservation is made. Make reservations by calling 816-325-7115. For further information, call Melanie Haney, 816-325-6254.

SUNDAY

Bike Ride in the Park: 6 to 7 p.m., beginning at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex at 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, and continues for 4.5 miles along Country Park Road and through Christmas in the Park. Park in the Lee’s Summit Community Center parking lot and make your way to the course.

The park is dark and hilly and may not be suitable for children under the age of 10. Adult cyclists ride at 6 p.m. and families with children begin at 6:15 p.m. Lights and helmets are required for all cyclists. Prizes will be presented to the best lit/decorated bike.