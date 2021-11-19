Days Gone By: No women on the field, Chiefs insist

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 15-20, 1971:

• “OUR GAL 'GUARDED,' ‘CONFINED' AT GAME,” by Carol Conrow – “We don't allow women on the field,” said the Kansas City policeman, standing guard Sunday afternoon at Municipal Stadium prior to the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns football game.

“But your credentials are all right. I'm going to have to check with the Chiefs' management to see what I'm supposed to do with you,” said the patrolman. “Don't move. I'll be right back.”

That was the beginning of a three-hour and 15 minute adventure at the Kansas City Chiefs game for this woman photographer which showed discrimination on the part of the National Football League.

Every courtesy was extended. In fact, the personnel from the Kansas City Police Dept. and from the Chiefs public relations office could not have been nicer. But they wouldn't let a female photographer work on the field.

I commented on how nice everyone was. At least I think that's what I told the patrolman who ended up as my babysitter for the afternoon. He was never more than three feet away from me after the Chiefs made the decision to let me stay on the field if I would cooperate by standing back away from the field, away from the benches, and nearly out of Municipal Stadium.

Chiefs Assistant General Manager Jim Schaaf shook hands with me and said he how sorry he was that the Chiefs couldn't be nicer to me, but his organization was concerned about my health.

“We wouldn't want you to get hurt,” Schaaf said. “But if you 'promise' to stay right here, we'll let you stay on the field.”

Patrolman Bix had informed me a few minutes earlier that the police had had to run one woman photographer off the field about three years ago.

• “INCORPORATION OF BLUE SUMMIT REVERSED, SET ASIDE BY COURT” – Incorporation of Blue Summit was reversed and set aside today with the handing down of a summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs by Judge Richard Jensen of the Jackson County Circuit Court, thus ending more than five years of court action in the matter.

The court found that the Jackson County Court lacked jurisdiction to incorporate Blue Summit April 11, 1967, in that withdrawal of thirty-eight names from the incorporation petition was valid, thereby leaving signatures of only 449 taxable inhabitants, or less than the necessary two-thirds.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 14-19, 1921:

• “SAYS SHOULD VACCINATE” – Independence has only four cases of smallpox, according to Dr. Harry Schroeder, city physician, in spite of its proximity to Kansas City, where the disease is raging. But Dr. Schroeder says that too much precaution cannot be taken in regard to the disease.

“I advise that everyone in Independence be vaccinated,” says Dr. Schroeder, “regardless of how many times he may have been vaccinated before or when he may have been vaccinated last. … The cost is not great and it is worth all it may take to be sure that you are safe.”

• “SUBURBAN FIRE PROTECTION” – The people of the suburban region between the city limits of Independence and Kansas City, being without fire protection, are taking steps to give the protection that is badly needed. A fire department to serve a population of about 3,500 living in Mount Washington, Maywood, St. Clair Park, Maywood and the South Englewood District is being established by volunteer subscriptions. The fire department is to be located in a garage at Independence road and Hardesty.

• “IN FIRST MO.-KANS. GAME” – When the Missouri-Kansas game opens at Lawrence on Thanksgiving day three former Missouri University students from Jackson County, who played on the first Missouri football team to beat Kansas, will be there to see the game. These three are Charles Latimer of Independence, Curtis Hill of Kansas City and Lee Shawhan of Lone Jack. The game was played in 1893 in the Old Exposition Park in Kansas City and the score was Missouri 12, Kansas 4.