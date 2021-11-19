Independence posts burn ban through the weekend

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence has issued a burn ban through 8 a.m. Monday. The ban, which applies to all outside or open fires except residential grilling and barbecuing, is due to high winds forecasted through the weekend.

Winds are forecasted to be steady at 10 to 20 miles per hour over the next couple of days, which can create conditions for natural fires to move rapidly. The Fire Department also reminds citizens to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbecue charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.

For more information about the current outdoor burn ban, contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.