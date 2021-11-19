Independence Rotary honors two at Fort Osage High School

The Examiner

Independence Rotary has named Heather Chiesi and Evan Funk of Fort Osage High School as students of the month,

During high school, Heather has been a member of the National Honor Society, has received an academic excellence award and been named a scholar athlete. In addition, Heather has participated in varsity basketball, volleyball and track and field, and she has been on the student council.

Heather hopes to attend college to study clinical psychology and social work. She hopes to also play basketball at the college level.

Heather is the daughter of Wendy and Jason Chiesi.

During high school, Evan has participated in varsity cross country, track and field, and speech and debate. He’s also participated in the student ambassadors, the Truman Heartland Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, the interact club, the computer science club, the engineering club and the National Honor Society.

In addition to his school activities, Evan has worked in a mowing business, participated with Kohl’s Cares Community Service and the Independence Chamber of Commerce. He has also tutored elementary students and has volunteered at local food banks and other community services.

Evan plans to attend Rice University to study electrical engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship. He hopes to advance electronic technology to bring a positive change to the lives of many through the creation of his own organization.

Evan is the son of Marcia and Michael Funk.