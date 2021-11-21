Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Sonic Drive-In: 2323 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19.

• Ice cream door gasket reach-in cooler had a large food residue in the gasket.

• Back of the flat grill has a black buildup.

• Ice buckets had food residue on the bucket. Corrected on site.

• Vent hood has a buildup of grease.

• Handwashing sink in the front had dishes in the basin. Corrected on site.

• Soda in a bag was on the floor. Corrected on site.

• Ice bucket upright. Corrected on site. Manager turned the bucket downward.

• Walls near the ice cream machines had a large buildup of food residue. Corrected on site.

• Light shield was broken in the reach-in cooler where the raw hot dogs are kept. Bulb was exposed.

• Noticed cardboard at the bottom of the reach-in freezer where the keep the tater tots.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 18.

Sonic Drive-In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 10.

• Wall throughout establishment had accumulation of residue and food debris buildup on them.

• Floors in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris and buildup.

• Ceiling tiles in the kitchen and dish area were dirty.

• Baseboards were dirty with black buildup throughout establishment.

• Shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of buildup.

• The opening ledge to the ice machine had accumulation of black buildup.

• Side of tall reach-in cooler by vats had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Opening edge to the meat freezer had accumulation of food debris.

• Sides of prep table had accumulation of food debris and stuck. (sic)

• Side of ice machine had accumulation of sticky residue.

• Vent covers to grills and fryers had accumulation of grease and dust buildup.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19.