Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

Sonic Drive-In: 2323 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19. 

• Ice cream door gasket reach-in cooler had a large food residue in the gasket.  

• Back of the flat grill has a black buildup. 

• Ice buckets had food residue on the bucket. Corrected on site. 

• Vent hood has a buildup of grease. 

• Handwashing sink in the front had dishes in the basin. Corrected on site. 

• Soda in a bag was on the floor. Corrected on site. 

• Ice bucket upright. Corrected on site. Manager turned the bucket downward. 

• Walls near the ice cream machines had a large buildup of food residue. Corrected on site. 

• Light shield was broken in the reach-in cooler where the raw hot dogs are kept. Bulb was exposed. 

• Noticed cardboard at the bottom of the reach-in freezer where the keep the tater tots. 

• Correct all violations by Dec. 18. 

Sonic Drive-In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 10. 

• Wall throughout establishment had accumulation of residue and food debris buildup on them. 

• Floors in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris and buildup. 

• Ceiling tiles in the kitchen and dish area were dirty. 

• Baseboards were dirty with black buildup throughout establishment. 

• Shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of buildup. 

• The opening ledge to the ice machine had accumulation of black buildup. 

• Side of tall reach-in cooler by vats had accumulation of grease buildup. 

• Opening edge to the meat freezer had accumulation of food debris. 

• Sides of prep table had accumulation of food debris and stuck. (sic) 

• Side of ice machine had accumulation of sticky residue. 

• Vent covers to grills and fryers had accumulation of grease and dust buildup. 

• Correct all violations by Dec. 19. 