Motorcyclist killed in Noland Road collision

By The Examiner staff

A woman died Sunday morning in Independence when a driver crossed the path of her motorcycle.

Independence police say it happened at about 11:15 a.m. at an entrance to Hy-Vee off Noland Road. A 2016 Lincoln Navigator made a left-hand turn into Hy-Vee. The motorcycle, northbound on Noland, struck the Navigator. The motorcyclist, who police say was wearing a helmet, died.

Police said no one else was hurt. They say the crash is under investigation.