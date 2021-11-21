Three local Scouts attain the rank of Eagle

By The Examiner staff

Three Scouts in Troop 692 were honored as Eagle Scouts on Nov. 7 in a ceremony at Colonial Hills Community of Christ Church in Blue Springs. The new Eagle Scouts are Forest Lee Kruse, Theodore Simpson and Jack Stiles.

• Forest Lee Kruse is a senior at Grain Valley High School where they participate in speech and debate, theater, the school marching band, and the percussion ensemble.

Forest has been a Scout since 2011. They have participated in scout summer camps at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation and have been a tom-tom beater in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say with the tribal name Angry Shielding Bison. Forest completed their Eagle project in November 2020 by building and hanging bluebird houses at Lake Remembrance.

In addition to earning the rank of Eagle this year, Forest earned the Bronze Palm and received the National Outdoor Award, Camping Gold.

Forest hopes to attend college and earn a degree in education.

• Theodore Simpson is a freshman at Grain Valley High School, where he plays trombone in the concert and jazz bands and the baritone for the Marching Eagles.

Theodore has been a Scout since 2013. He has attended summer camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation and has the tribal name Crackling Oak. Theodore’s Eagle project was completed in June 2021, when he led several teams working on a garden area/outdoor classroom in the courtyard of Sni-A-Bar Elementary School. His project included reseating brick edging and stepping stones, painting and staining a park bench, building and mounting birdhouses, and painting tables and benches.

Theodore also earned five silver Palms and a Gold Palm along with the National Outdoor Award, Camping Gold and the World Conservation Award.

Theodore hopes to attend college to study computers and computing.

• Jack Stiles is an eighth grader at Brittany Hill Middle School in Blue Springs. He plays in the school band and earned his black belt in Taekwondo in December 2019.

Jack has been a Scout since 2019. He has attended the H. Roe Bartle Scout summer camp and is a foxman in preparation for joining the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Jack’s Eagle project was completed in July 2021 at Brittany Hill Middle School where he took a 25-by-15-foot grassy area and created an outdoor seating/eating area. This included laying a cement pad, leading Scouts and volunteers in building flower planter benches and building a brick centerpiece flower pit. Jack also earned his Silver and Bronze Palms.

Jack looks forward to high school and college, hoping to study engineering.