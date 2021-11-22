Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of inspections include:

Outback Steakhouse: 20000 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 18.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times. Observed cook touch trash ca and then put on gloves without washing hands.

• Observed half-eaten muffin in bar area. Eating is not allowed in this area as the hand to mouth contact can spread disease.

• Server noted working without properly restrained hair. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair covering or nets, beard restraints, and clothing that covers body hair, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food, utensils and linens.

• Exterior of fry freezer noted not free of dust, dirty, food residue and other debris.

• Forks were presented with food contact surface up.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. FRP cracked next to steak cooler on cook line.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Wall next to steak cooler found dirty. Floor of dry stock area found with debris.

• Dressing rooms/lockers shall be used by employees. Hoodie found hanging on rack in prep area.

• 18 employees must obtain a valid food handler card by Dec. 8.

Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen: 19700 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 16.

• The premises noted not being maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests. Roaches observed on cook line. Restaurant voluntarily closed for cleaning.

• Open beverage found on cook line without a lid and a straw.

• Large amount of pooling water on expo line.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Potentially hazardous items found thawing in standing water in the prep sink. Water was turned on.

• Cutting board on seafood make table found badly scored and no longer sanitary. This must be replaced as instructed during the previous inspection. (Repeat)

• Top edges of make cooler doors noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary.

1. Heavy buildup of dirt and food debris beneath equipment.

2. Mold-like substance found in caulking behind three-compartment sink.

3. Debris found on floor of dry stock.

• Floor of kitchen and prep area found with finish deteriorating. This must be repaired to a smooth, washable, non-absorbent surface.