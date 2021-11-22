Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 28.

• Handles to reach-in coolers had accumulation of buildup. Back under hang of both drink stations had accumulation of greenish buildup. Around

• The opening of both ice machines had accumulation of black buildup.

• Floor drains throughout the establishment had accumulation of food debris and buildup. Repeat. Floors under CO2 tank, by the mop sink area, under dish sink, and under drink station in the drive thru had accumulation of buildup. Floors under fryers had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Observed broken and missing tiles by the walk-in cooler.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 27.

Happy Hour: 1801 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 28. No violations.

Little Caesars: 1401 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 1. No violations.

Papa Murphy’s: 2118 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 1. No violations.

Sure Stay Plus: 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Nov. 2. No violations.

Andy’s Frozen Custard: 1007 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 2.

• Shelving had accumulation of food debris buildup in the walk-in cooler.

• Food handler cards not provided for 12 employees. Must be corrected by Dec. 2.

• All other violations must be corrected by Jan. 1.

MOD Pizza: 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 2.

• Dishwasher was not sanitizing. Corrected on site. Sanitizer holes were not hooked up right. Manager fixed this.

• Noticed boxes of food being kept on the freezer floor.

• Several boxes were being kept in front of the hand washing sink.

• Walls at the three-compartment sink had a black buildup.

• All violations must be corrected by Jan. 1.

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 3.

• Eggs stored above the grill had no time on chart for timers control. Corrected. Manager placed the correct discard time on chart used for time control.

• Observed ground beef stored above lean meats in the reach-in cooler. Corrected. Cooler was organized with proper separation of meats.

• Observed accumulation of black buildup on several gaskets to reach-in coolers.

• Shelving in the reach-in cooler containing pancake mix and has browns had accumulation of buildup.

• Bottom of reach-in cooler had accumulation of debris and liquid residue.

• Floor drains had accumulation of food debris by dish washer and three-compartment sink.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 2.