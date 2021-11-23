Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Aggressive dog
• 10:13 a.m., W. Walnut St. and 6th St.
• 3:17 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. 16th St. (3)
Burglary
• 4:58 a.m., 800 block of S.E. Cedrus Lane
Civil matter
• 9:12 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Chief Cir.
Confined animal
• 1:48 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Kabel St.
Identity theft
• 9:13 a.m., 1100 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:11 a.m., Address not provided
• 9:35 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 12:15 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 2:08 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Property damage
• 11:49 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Skyline Dr.
Sex offense
• 5:44 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Stealing
• 12:01 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Parkwood Dr.
• 12:38 p.m., 300 block of S.W. 21st St.
• 3:53 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 1:03 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
• 8:46 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. 24th Ct., Grain Valley
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Abuse of animal
• 8:34 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Hearnes Ave.
Assault
• 7:10 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway
Confined animal
• 7:34 a.m., 600 block of S.E. Bugle Ct.
• 10:23 a.m., 2900 block of N.W. Winston Cir.
Found animal
• 8:50 a.m., 1700 block of S.W. Sixth St.
Hit and run
• 9:34 a.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:16 a.m., N.W. R.D. Mize Road
• 1:29 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 8:02 p.m., 800 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Stealing
• 6:50 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
• 7:12 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 1:01 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 8 p.m., 300 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Cir.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:13 a.m., 3100 block of N.W. Jefferson St.