Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Tuesday, Nov. 9 

Aggressive dog 

• 10:13 a.m., W. Walnut St. and 6th St.  

• 3:17 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. 16th St. (3) 

Burglary 

• 4:58 a.m., 800 block of S.E. Cedrus Lane 

Civil matter 

• 9:12 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Chief Cir. 

Confined animal 

• 1:48 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Kabel St.  

Identity theft 

• 9:13 a.m., 1100 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:11 a.m., Address not provided 

• 9:35 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:15 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 2:08 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Property damage 

• 11:49 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Skyline Dr. 

Sex offense 

• 5:44 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Stealing 

• 12:01 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Parkwood Dr.  

• 12:38 p.m., 300 block of S.W. 21st St.  

• 3:53 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 1:03 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.  

• 8:46 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. 24th Ct., Grain Valley 

Wednesday, Nov. 10 

Abuse of animal 

• 8:34 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Hearnes Ave.  

Assault 

• 7:10 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway 

Confined animal 

• 7:34 a.m., 600 block of S.E. Bugle Ct. 

• 10:23 a.m., 2900 block of N.W. Winston Cir. 

Found animal 

• 8:50 a.m., 1700 block of S.W. Sixth St.  

Hit and run 

• 9:34 a.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 11:16 a.m., N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

• 1:29 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 8:02 p.m., 800 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40  

Stealing 

• 6:50 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

• 7:12 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 1:01 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 8 p.m., 300 block of S.E. Sunnyside School Cir.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4:13 a.m., 3100 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 