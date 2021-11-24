Community calendar

The Examiner

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., every night through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Sermon Center and Truman Memorial Building: Closed for the holiday.

THURSDAY

Country Club Plaza Christmas lighting ceremony: 5:30 to 8 p.m. This will be the 92nd annual Plaza Christmas lighting ceremony.

FRIDAY

Crown Center holiday events: At 10 a.m., Santa Claus will arrive. From 10 to 11 am., there's skating at the outdoor ice rink. Beginning at 10 a.m., the Mayor’s Christmas Tree ornament will go on sale to benefit holiday charitable funds. At 5:30 p.m., the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting will occur. Kansas City Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu will turn on the lights with Mayor Lucas.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Nature Gratitude Hunt: Friday is the deadline to register for the Nature Gratitude Hunt on Nov, 27 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A program for all ages. Times are 1 to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., and 2:30 to 3 p.m. Search the trails near the nature center to find hidden “pumpkins” of knowledge about the natural world. Collect four gratitude pumpkins to redeem a prize. To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and select this program.