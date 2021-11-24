Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 3 

• 800 block of Ridgeview Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 100 block of North Main Street – dealer renewal 

• 600 block of West Walnut – motor vehicle accident 

• 700 block of Main Streer (police headquarters) – warrant surrender 

• 700 block of Joseph Circle – disturbance 

Thursday, Nov. 4 

• 1400 block of Northeast Mary Court – alarm 

• Route BB and Rust – motor vehicle accident 

• 1100 block of North Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

Friday, Nov. 5 

• 200 block of Northeast Katie Court – verbal disturbance 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact 

• 200 block of South Central – agency assist, Buckner Police Department 

• 900 block of Southwest Sandy Court – fraud 

• 800 block of Southwest Foxtail – citizen contact 

• Main Street and Eagles Parkway – motor vehicle accident 

• 1300 block of Northwest Valley Woods Court – physical disturbance 

• 600 block of Main Street – suspicious activity 

• Eagles Parkway and Garden – motor vehicle accident 

• 700 block of Southwest Lee Ann Circle – citizen contact 

• 1400 block of South Minter Way – alarm 

• 1300 block of Brentwood Drive – alarm 

• 1400 block of Red Oak Court – citizen contact 