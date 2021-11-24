Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Hy-Vee International/Sandwich Shop/Caribou Coffee/Soup Station: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 3.

• Observed food debris along the ledges to the sliding doors of reach-in cooler at the sushi bar.

• Observed a towel used to cover shelving in the bottom of the reach-in cooler at the international prep table. Corrected. Towel was removed.

Hy-Vee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/Salad Bar Island/Demo Kitchen: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 3. No violations found.

Hy-Vee Kitchen/Chef Station/Market Grille, 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 3.

• Observed accumulation of buildup inside the microwave. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed accumulation of food debris along the display cooler sliding door ledges.

• Gaskets to several reach-in coolers had accumulation of black buildup and food debris.

• Plastic wrap was used to cover the top shelf of prep table.

• Floors under equipment had accumulation of food debris, black buildup and grease4.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 2.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 3.

• Ceiling tiles and vents had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Wall by hand sink had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Floors under equipment had accumulation of buildup and debris.

• Gaskets had accumulation of black buildup and debris to a majority of the reach-in coolers and freezers.

• Sides of equipment in the cooking area had accumulation of buildup.

• Underhang of both drink stations had greenish residue buildup.

• Bottom of reach-in freezer had accumulation of food debris.

• Observed broken chipped food containers in use at the prep table. Corrected. Food was placed in a new container and broken container was discarded.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 2.

Elks Lodge: 100 N.E. Brizendine Road, inspected Nov. 3.

• Observed a dented food can located on the food storage shelves. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the can of food.

• Observed containers of ready to eat foods and potentially hazardous food in the walk-in cooler without date marks. Corrected on site. Correct dates were placed on containers. Food with unknown prep dates was discarded.

• Observed expired BBQ sauce and expired orange juice in coolers. Corrected. Items were discarded.

• All violations to be corrected by Jan. 2.

Custard’s Last Stand: 1950 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 3. No violations found.

Conoco: 2401 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 3. No violations found.