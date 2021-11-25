Days Gone By: Court decisions are ruining the country

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 22-27, 1971:

• “POLICE CHIEF CRITICIZES HIGHER COURT SYSTEM” – George D. Owen, chief of police, said Tuesday night that the higher court system is responsible for permitting organized crime in the United States.

Speaking before 150 members of the Eastern Jackson County Board of Realtors at Rockwood Country Club, Owen said now the courts say that our children cannot be required to pledge allegiance to the flag.

“It is because we are permitting these types of opinions and technicalities to be handed down by the higher courts and because we are permitting organized crime and subversive militants that soon we will lose whatever freedoms we have,” he said.

“Organized crime has flourished in our country for over 60 years, bringing with it chaos, corruption, vice, tyranny, and striking fear into the hearts and lives of many of our citizens. Yet the government, the police, and the courts are rendered helpless because of the interpretation of freedom afforded us under the Fifth Amendment,” Owen said.

• “FOUR THEATERS UNDER ONE ROOF WILL OPEN NEXT MONTH AT MALL” – Four neighborhood movie theaters under one roof will open for the Christmas season at the Blue Ridge Mall. The theater complex will seat 1,250 persons, and each will have a different program offering greater variety of first-run films. The theater is part of the Mall’s expansion and is located in an area known as Blue Ridge Mall East.

• “SCHOOL BOARD WILL ACCEPT INTEREST FREE LOAN” – The board of education Tuesday voted to accept the 30-day interest free loan up to $400,000 which the county collector had made available to the district in local banks. The loan, with the anticipated second state payment of approximately $1,093,000 plus any current or delinquent county taxes, would be used to meet “all contractual as well as other bills payable through December,” said Superintendent Guy Carter.

• “HIJACK SEARCH CONTINUES” – Woodland, Wash. (UPI) – Hampered by fog and rain, searchers slogged through the muddy foothills of the Cascade Mountains Friday looking for an airliner hijacker who may have pulled off one of the most dazzling coups in the annals of crime.

The fugitive, a swarthy middle-aged man dressed in black and described by a stewardess as “rather nice,” took over a Northwest Airlines 727 with 43 persons aboard by brandishing a “bomb” Wednesday, collected $200,000 ransom and escaped by parachute somewhere between Seattle, Wash., and Reno, Nev.

He gave his name as “D.B. Cooper” while paying for his ticket at Portland. But an FBI agent said it was probably fictitious.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 21-26, 1921:

• “MANY GAVE THANKS” – Unusually good attendance and interest marked the union meeting of the churches of the Ministerial Alliance held at 10 o’clock Thanksgiving Day at the First Baptist Church. The Rev. S.F. Riepma, pastor of the First Presbyterians Church, presided. Ten minute talks were made by three of the pastors of the city.

“If we were more Thoughtful, I believe we would be more Thankful,” remarked the Rev. Walter E. Brown, pastor of the Watson Memorial Methodist Church. “ … Ten lepers were healed, and only one went back to thank the healer; let us do better than that.”

• “EXAMINED JR. HIGH CHILDREN” – Miss Edith Burgess, Red Cross nurse of Independence, completed last week an examination of the children in the Junior High School.

Out of 468 children examined only fifty-three were found to be perfect specimens and 302 were defective. The defects were as follows: Eyes 50, teeth 115, tonsils 179, hearing 6 and follicular conjunctivitis 49. The latter disease seems to be prevalent this year, Miss Burgess says, Sixty-five students have had smallpox.

• “MILL EXPELS TOBACCO” – An order was posted this week at the Waggoner-Gates mill that no employee shall use tobacco, either smoking or chewing, in the mill during working hours.

The order makes no exceptions. W.C. Dunn, who is the head of the operating department of the mill, and all others of the head men are included in the order. It extends even to the executive offices which stand at one side of the main buildings. Mr. Dunn is one of the men who signed the order and he is going around today looking lonesome, like he has lost something.

The order is unusual and in the nature of an experiment, and the results are being watched with much interest.