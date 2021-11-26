Blue Springs police reports

Sunday, Nov. 14 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:01 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy/NE R.D. Mize Road 

Monday, Nov. 15 

Confined animal 

• 8:11 a.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy 

Found property 

• 8 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Identity theft 

• 5 p.m., 2600 block of S.W. Walnut ST. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 11:02 a.m., Woods Chappel Road and U.S. 40 

• 1:33 p.m., address not provided 

• 6:29 p.m., S.W. Missouri 7  

Prisoner detail transport 

• 9:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Stealing 

• 8 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 10:39 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Suspicious circumstances 

• 8:12 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Warrant 

• 11:06 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Tuesday, Nov. 16 

Animal bite 

• 12:15 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. eastbound U.S. 40 

Assault 

• 11 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:39 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Physical disturbance 

• 12:03 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr. 

Property damage 

• 5 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St. 

• 6 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr. 

Stealing 

• 6 a.m., 1000 N.E. 27th St. 

Warrant 

• 5:31 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. South Outer Road 

• 6:25 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

• 10 p.m., Ray County Jail 