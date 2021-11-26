Community calendar

The Examiner

REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Friday is the deadline to register for the Nature Gratitude Hunt on Nov, 27 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A program for all ages. Times are 1 to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., and 2:30 to 3 p.m. Search the trails near the nature center to find hidden “pumpkins” of knowledge about the natural world. Collect four gratitude pumpkins to redeem a prize. To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and select this program.

FRIDAY

The Sermon Center, Truman Memorial Building and other Independence city offices are closed.

Holiday Madness at Independence Center: 10 a.m. today through 6 p.m. Nov. 28. Small vendors will display their goods throughout the mall.

Crown Center holiday events: At 10 a.m., Santa Claus will arrive. From 10 to 11 am., there will be skating at the Crown Center outdoor ice rink. Beginning at 10 a.m., the Mayor’s Christmas Tree ornament will go on sale to benefit holiday charitable funds. At 5:30 p.m., the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting will occur. Kansas City Chiefs player, Tyrann Mathieu, will turn on the lights with Mayor Lucas.

SATURDAY

Food pantry for veterans: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40. Open to all veterans and their families as well as to active-duty military members and their families. National Guard and Reserve are also eligible to obtain food. A proper ID is required to receive food.

Puppetry Arts Holiday Showcase: 11 a.m., Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence. Join Kraig Kensinger, puppeteer, and a cast of festive puppet creations present seasonal tales, tunes and Yuletide fun. Admission is $5 per person. Seats may be reserved by calling 816-833-9777. This program will also be presented at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Discover Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A story hour to meet butterflies, birds, mammals and all sorts of creatures. No registration necessary.

ONGOING

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.