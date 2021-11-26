The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Food Pantry for Veterans: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40. The pantry is open to all veterans and their family members as well as to active-duty military members and their families. National Guard and Reserve are also eligible to obtain food. A proper ID is required to receive food.

Discover Nature, Printing Leaf Bags: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This program is designed for anyone age 12 or older. Fabrick printing with natural objects is easy and can be fun for those of us who are not normally “artsy.” Collect leaves during a short hike around the Discovery Center and then create a colorful holiday tote bag, using textile ink and the leaves. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Holiday Madness at Independence Center: 10 a.m. today through 6 p.m. Sunday. Small vendors will display their goods throughout the mall.

Puppetry Arts Holiday Showcase: 11 a.m., Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence. Join Kraig Kensinger, puppeteer, and a cast of festive puppet creations telling seasonal tales, tunes and Yuletide fun. Admission is $5 per person. Seats may be reserved by calling 816-833-9777. This program will also be presented at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Discover Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A story hour to meet butterflies, birds, mammals and all sorts of creatures. No registration necessary.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6 p.m. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. This dance is open to the public. The Reddymen Band will provide the music. For more info, call 373-0221.

ONGOING EVENTS

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., every night through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. This is a free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.