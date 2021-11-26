Statewide honor for Van Horn assistant principal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Randy Oliver had no idea why he was recently being escorted into the Van Horn High School auditorium.

When he arrived, the school’s associate principal saw his peers holding up a sign that read CONGRATULATIONS. Members of his family were in attendance, along with Clark Mershon, the executive director of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, who was there to award that organization’s 2022 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Oliver was selected from more than 900 assistant principals in the state. He is now one of 50 finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year, which will be announced in 2022.

“I think by the look on my face, in all the pictures I’ve seen, I was surprised, I couldn’t believe it,” said Oliver, who more than 25 years ago was a stringer for The Examiner, writing about sports.

“I didn’t get into education to get awards. I got into education to make a difference, to help change the lives of young people I interact with, but this was pretty special – a day I will never forget.”

“Everyone here loves Randy,” said Van Horn principal Justin Woods. “You see him, and you smile. He’s great with kids and a great ambassador for not only Van Horn High School but the Independence School District. I think you could tell by all the members of our staff who showed up for his award ceremony what he means to this school.”

Oliver said the days at The Examiner helped the nomination process as he had to fill out a lengthy questionnaire to turn into the association.

“I remembered my days at The Examiner,” he said, smiling, “because I had to write six essays about myself. And you taught me how to begin a story with something that would grab the readers’ attention and then tie it all up at the end – and I guess I was able to do that.”

This is the 1992 St. Mary’s High School graduate’s 25th year in education and his fourth as an administrator at Van Horn. He has degrees from William Jewell College, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Kansas.

“When I got here, I said that Van Horn was a hidden gem in Independence,” Oliver said, “but I can’t say that anymore because everyone knows what a great school this is.”

“We have evolved, and grown and now have over 1,000 students. When Van Horn became part of the Independence School District 14 years ago, there were 400 students. It’s grown, but it still has that small-town, family feel that is so special to me and everyone here at the school.”