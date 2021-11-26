Two COVID cases at recent craft show in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence says it learned Wednesday of a possible COVID-19 exposure case during a craft show last weekend at the city's Sermon Center.

The “Best Little Arts and Crafts Show” took place Nov. 19-20. According to the Health and Animal Services Department, at least two positive cases have been reported among people in attendance that weekend, and as such anyone in attendance could have been exposed.

Those who attended should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and are encouraged to get tested within the next seven days, the department said in a release. Testing is available at many local pharmacies, urgent care centers and doctor's offices.