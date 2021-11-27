Rotary honors two at Truman High School

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has named Connor Pointer and Erica Elefson, students at Truman High School, as Rotary students of the month.

Erica Elefson has participated in multiple activities while in high school, including the student council, the student senate and Missouri Girls State. She has also participated in the marching band, the symphonic band, the Starsteppers dance team, the Key Club, the French club, the A+ program, the gay-straight alliance, the multicultural club, the math club, the soccer team, and the Tru Crew spirit club.

Erica has earned membership in the National Honor Society and the National French Honor Society.

In addition to these school activities, Erica has danced in Cathy’s Creative Dance competitive dance team and has worked as a janitor and as a teacher at her dance studio.

Erica wants to attend Washington University in St. Louis to study biochemistry and to work on cancer research.

Erica is the daughter of Tom and Peggy Elefson.

Connor Pointer has participated in multiple high school activities including serving as the captain on the tennis team, the co-captain on the swim team, and the secretary for the strategy club. Connor also participated in the school track team and the gay-straight alliance.

Connor has earned membership in the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society.

Outside of school, Connor has attended the Music/Arts Institute trumpet program and participated in the M.A.I. jazz ensemble. He has also participated in the Children’s Performing Theatre and served as a voice actor for “voicesand.” Conner has also served as a lifeguard at the Henley Aquatic Center and has participated in the Riptide swim team. Connor has also served a tennis instructor and participated in the ACES medical program.

Connor hopes to attend West Point or the U.S. Air Force Academy to major in pre-medical studies.

Connor is the son of Donita and Matthew Ponter.