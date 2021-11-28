Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Nov. 29. All three local centers are closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, apple slices, wholegrain hoagie roll.

• Tuesday: Chili with beans, cheddar cheese, salad with tomato and carrots, peach cobbler, wheat crackers.

• Wednesday: Beef stew with veggies, salad with tomato and carrots, banana, corn muffin, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

• Thursday: Chicken stir fry, stir fry vegetables, rice, cold pickled beets, shortbread cookies, Mandarin orange, white wholewheat bread.

• Friday: Christmas party.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked yams, chuckwagon corn, tropical fruit cup.

• Tuesday: Pot roast Milano, Cajun slaw, buttered peas and carrots, cinnamon applesauce.

• Wednesday: Turkey and cheese pie, basil butter roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, sliced pears.

• Thursday: Philly steak and cheese, French fries, green beans, stewed apples.

• Friday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, cooked carrots, crushed pineapple in Jell-O.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken tetrazzini, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Wednesday: Barbecued pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, dessert.

• Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.