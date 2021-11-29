Grain Valley police reports
Saturday, Nov. 6
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact
• 300 block of Front Street – welfare check
• Old U.S. 40 and Valley Speedway – area check
• 400 block of South Outer Belt – disturbance
• 800 block of Southwest Lee Ann Drive – agency assist, Central
Jackson County Fire Protection District
• Route AA and Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check
• 600 block of Thieme Street – welfare check
• 800 block of San-Kar – verbal disturbance
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – welfare check
• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance
• Minter and Eagles Parkway – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 200 block of Yennie – parking complaint
• 1600 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – area check
• 1400 block of Maple Drive – verbal disturbance
Sunday, Nov. 7
• 400 block of Rock Creek – civil matter
• Walnut and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of North Main Street (police headquarters) – agency assist, Lawson Police Department
• U.S. 40 and Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• 600 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 200 block of North Cypress – physical disturbance
• Thieme and Minter – suspicious person
• 400 block of Joseph Lane – civil standby
• Eagles Parkway and Sni-a-Bar – suspicious person
• 1600 block of Andion Street – past disturbance
• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – parking dispute
Monday, Nov. 8
• Main Street and U.S. 40 – suspicious person
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare
• 700 block of Main Street – recovered stolen auto
• 300 block fo Front Street – citizen contact
• 4500 block of Seymour – agency assist, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
• 1000 block of Clover Court – stealing
• 200 block of Cypress – follow-up investigation
• 100 block of Main Street – area check
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare (2)
• 300 block of Eagles Parkway – check the welfare
• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – disturbing the peace
• 300 block of Front Street – agency assist, Jackson County social services
• 100 block of Garden – area check
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing
• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing
• Ray County detention – prisoner transport
• 500 block of Main Street – found property
• 200 block of Michael – suspicious auto
• 200 block of Eagles Parkway – stolen auto