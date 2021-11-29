Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, Nov. 6 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact  

• 300 block of Front Street – welfare check 

• Old U.S. 40 and Valley Speedway – area check 

• 400 block of South Outer Belt – disturbance 

• 800 block of Southwest Lee Ann Drive – agency assist, Central 

Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• Route AA and Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check 

• 600 block of Thieme Street – welfare check 

• 800 block of San-Kar – verbal disturbance 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – welfare check 

• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance 

• Minter and Eagles Parkway – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 200 block of Yennie – parking complaint 

• 1600 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – area check 

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – verbal disturbance 

Sunday, Nov. 7 

• 400 block of Rock Creek – civil matter 

• Walnut and Main Street – motor vehicle accident 

• 700 block of North Main Street (police headquarters) – agency assist, Lawson Police Department 

• U.S. 40 and Eagles Parkway – citizen contact 

• 600 block of Main Street – suspicious activity 

• 200 block of North Cypress – physical disturbance 

• Thieme and Minter – suspicious person 

• 400 block of Joseph Lane – civil standby 

• Eagles Parkway and Sni-a-Bar – suspicious person 

• 1600 block of Andion Street – past disturbance 

• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – parking dispute 

Monday, Nov. 8 

• Main Street and U.S. 40 – suspicious person 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare 

• 700 block of Main Street – recovered stolen auto 

• 300 block fo Front Street – citizen contact 

• 4500 block of Seymour – agency assist, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 

• 1000 block of Clover Court – stealing 

• 200 block of Cypress – follow-up investigation 

• 100 block of Main Street – area check 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare (2) 

• 300 block of Eagles Parkway – check the welfare 

• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing 

Tuesday, Nov. 9 

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident 

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – disturbing the peace 

• 300 block of Front Street – agency assist, Jackson County social services 

• 100 block of Garden – area check 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing 

• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing 

• Ray County detention – prisoner transport 

• 500 block of Main Street – found property 

• 200 block of Michael – suspicious auto 

• 200 block of Eagles Parkway – stolen auto 