Grain Valley police reports

Saturday, Nov. 6

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact

• 300 block of Front Street – welfare check

• Old U.S. 40 and Valley Speedway – area check

• 400 block of South Outer Belt – disturbance

• 800 block of Southwest Lee Ann Drive – agency assist, Central

Jackson County Fire Protection District

• Route AA and Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check

• 600 block of Thieme Street – welfare check

• 800 block of San-Kar – verbal disturbance

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – welfare check

• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance

• Minter and Eagles Parkway – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 200 block of Yennie – parking complaint

• 1600 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – area check

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – verbal disturbance

Sunday, Nov. 7

• 400 block of Rock Creek – civil matter

• Walnut and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of North Main Street (police headquarters) – agency assist, Lawson Police Department

• U.S. 40 and Eagles Parkway – citizen contact

• 600 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 200 block of North Cypress – physical disturbance

• Thieme and Minter – suspicious person

• 400 block of Joseph Lane – civil standby

• Eagles Parkway and Sni-a-Bar – suspicious person

• 1600 block of Andion Street – past disturbance

• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – parking dispute

Monday, Nov. 8

• Main Street and U.S. 40 – suspicious person

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare

• 700 block of Main Street – recovered stolen auto

• 300 block fo Front Street – citizen contact

• 4500 block of Seymour – agency assist, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

• 1000 block of Clover Court – stealing

• 200 block of Cypress – follow-up investigation

• 100 block of Main Street – area check

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the welfare (2)

• 300 block of Eagles Parkway – check the welfare

• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – disturbing the peace

• 300 block of Front Street – agency assist, Jackson County social services

• 100 block of Garden – area check

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing

• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing

• Ray County detention – prisoner transport

• 500 block of Main Street – found property

• 200 block of Michael – suspicious auto

• 200 block of Eagles Parkway – stolen auto