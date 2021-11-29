Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Saints Pub & Patio: 20220 E. Jackson Drive,, inspected Nov. 15.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Base cover tile missing outside of beer walk-in cooler.

• Personal items observed on cook line. Corrected on site.

• Area around soda nozzles (kitchen dispenser) found to be sticky. This area should be washed and sanitized each evening when nozzles are removed for cleaning.

• All non-food-contact surfaces and food-contact surfaces must be kept clean and sanitized to prevent a build-up of debris and harborage of bacteria that can be transmitted to food prepared on or in equipment and to avoid insect attractants.

• Six employees must provide a valid food handler card to restaurant by Nov. 30. Failure to do so will result in removal from the schedule.

QuikTrip: 17815 E. 39th St., inspected Nov. 15.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors of walk-in coolers/freezers found with buildup of litter and food debris.

• Food was not stored properly in areas subject to moisture. Crates of milk and boxes of food found sitting on the floors of the walk-in coolers. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

Taco Bell: 3927 Bolger Road, inspected Nov. 16.

• Area around nozzles of soda machine near the drive-thru window found not being cleaned. Warming oven doors found soiled. Reach-in cooler doors and outer surfaces found soiled. Cabinet where dining area soda machine sits found heavily soiled.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under equipment found heavily soiled with litter and food debris.

• Plumbing fixtures not cleaned. Hand sink found soiled near drive-thru window. Urinal in bathroom found heavily soiled.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Tiling on the wall next to the walk-in cooler door found with caulking in disrepair.