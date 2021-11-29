Police investigate shooting in western Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to investigate a midday shooting Sunday that left a teenage girl in critical condition.

The shooting happened about noon in the area of U.S. 24 and Blue Ridge Boulevard, a few blocks east of Interstate 435. The teen was walking on U.S. 24 at one point, police said, but investigators are trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place. The wounded teen was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the case should to call IPD at 816-836-3600.