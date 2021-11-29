Two die in wreck on Missouri 201

By The Examiner staff

Two people from Independence died Friday in a wreck on Missouri 291.

It happened about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of M-291 and Cement City Road, just south of the Missouri River, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Prius driven by Jerry Cantrell, 77, crossed the highway and into the path of a Hyundai Sonata driven by Corey M. Stamper, 20, of Independence.

Jerry Cantrell and Delores J. Cantrell, 77, both died at the scene. Stamper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.