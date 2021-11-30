All five horses perish in I-70 trailer fire in Eastern Jackson County

The Examiner staff

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the cause of a trailer fire Friday on Interstate 70 in Eastern Jackson County, which killed all five horses in the trailer, remains unknown.

The fire happened Friday afternoon on eastbound I-70 at the Blue Springs-Grain Valley border, between the Adams Dairy Parkway and Buckner-Tarsney Road exits. According to the Highway Patrol, a trailer pulled by a truck and loaded with horses caught fire, possibly due to an equipment failure. No vehicle crash was involved, the Highway Patrol said.

Initial reports had at least four deceased horses, and a Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed this week that a fifth horse died. No people were injured.

The people transporting the horses were from Kansas and en route to a horse jumping show, the spokesperson said. The National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Mo., lists shows for this week.

The accident closed both eastbound lanes for a short time Friday afternoon.